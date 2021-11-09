Nikola Jokic suspended one game for hit on Markieff Morris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game for shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris from behind during Monday's game.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Morris, who initiated the contact and received a Flagrant Foul 2, was fined $50,000.

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

Morris attempted to halt the Nuggets' fast break by running into Jokic as he brought the ball up court late in the fourth quarter of Denver's 113-96 win. Jokic charged at Morris and forcefully lowered his shoulder into his back, sending Morris to the court. Morris was slow to get up after the contact but walked off under his own power.

Jokic was assessed a technical foul and both players were ejected from the game. The reigning MVP will miss Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers while serving his suspension.

The league also announced that Jimmy Butler was fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview during a review of the matter.

Butler began shouting at Jokic after the incident and was among the Heat players waiting to confront the Nuggets in the hallway outside the locker rooms after the game.

Heat players were waiting in the hall for Nuggets players last night 😯 pic.twitter.com/UdInJbi0nr — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 9, 2021

The altercation later led to a brotherly Twitter beef between Jokic's brothers and Morris' brother, Marcus Morris Sr., who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets and Heat play in Miami on Nov. 29.