No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Has Historic NBA Debut

By Eric Mullin

Paolo Banchero needed just one game to put himself in the same company as LeBron James.

The No. 1 overall pick had a very impressive NBA debut for the Orlando Magic in Detroit on Wednesday.

Banchero poured in a game-high 27 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free throw line, in Orlando's 113-109 loss to the Pistons. He also added nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks, while committing four turnovers.

Banchero became just the fifth player since the NBA-ABA merger (1976) to tally at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in their pro debut, according to the Magic.

The last one to do it was fellow No. 1 pick LeBron James in 2003, when he put up 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings. Grant Hill, Willie Anderson and Ron Harper are the other players to achieve the feat. 

Banchero's 27 points are also the most by a player making their NBA debut since Allen Iverson, another former No. 1 pick, put up 30 for the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996.

Banchero looked most dangerous in transition, where he displayed an ability to score off the dribble. The fast break is also where he threw down a vicious one-handed slam over Cory Joseph for the first poster of his career.

Banchero will now aim for his first NBA win when the Magic host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

