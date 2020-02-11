College Hockey

Northeastern Repeats With Beanpot OT Win

The win is the third consecutive for the college hockey program

By Josh Sullivan

The Northeastern Huskies have repeated as men's Beanpot champions. Again.

Jordan Harris scored with just five minutes left in double overtime to beat Boston University 5-4. The win marks the third consecutive time the Huskies have won the college hockey tournament. That's never been done before in school history.

"It's an experience like no other. We kind of get put in high pressure situations like that, and you try and just help your team the best you can obviously," Harris said in the post game press conference. "There's nothing like the Beanpot honestly, and I've been fortunate enough to play in a couple and so whenever you get the chance to play of a stage like this it's unique."

Harris is a sophomore from Haverhill, Massachusetts. He is one of 18 players on the roster from New England.

The Huskies doubled their total number of tournament championships in the last three years. Before 2018, the program had just three. The last tournament win streak was held by Boston College, who won five in a row from 2010-2014.

In the consolation game, BC dominated Harvard with a 7-2 win. That included five unanswered goals.

Tuesday night is the women's Beanpot final. Northeastern takes on BU at BU's Walter Brown Arena. Puck drops at 8 p.m.

