Notable Jordan shoe collaborations: A timeline originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Air Jordan Brand collaborations might just be the most universally popular shoe in the Northern Hemisphere. Despite once being rare, new versions of the shoes are now everywhere, all the time.

The kicks started their empire back in 2005 when the Undefeated Air Jordan 4 was released, and since then, a dynasty was created. Eminem took part, Mackelmore and now even Travis Scott has a personalized mocha-colored shoe.

The shoes are far from a fad, in fact, the trend just seems to get bigger and bigger. Celebrities, multi-billion dollar companies, designer brands and even sports teams have adopted the responsibility of creating a new snazzy sneaker. It’s no wonder the iterations seem infinite.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Let’s rewind back to where it all started – the beginning of Air Jordan collaborations. Do the first generations of Jordans even begin to compare to the new models showcased today?

Though MJ produced his first shoe design, Nike Air Ships, in 1984, the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 was the first collaboration with brand:

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 Rumored for This Year 😲 https://t.co/3wnnGrbYAC pic.twitter.com/MFgbWBV1z6 — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) February 6, 2022

Year: 2005

This MA-1 flight jacket-inspired model of Air Jordan was sculpted back in 2005 but never actually sold in retail. However this year, the “olive” shoe will finally be debuting in stores. The Los Angeles-based boutique’s founders James Bond and Eddie Cruz auctioned off the 72 pairs made of the model. This was the first time the Brand Jordan collaborated on a mainline product with a third party. This is and has always been one of the most popular shoes in the line.

Eminem x Air Jordan 4

P.J. Tucker arrived wearing the Eminem x Air Jordan 4 “Encore” tonight. Less than 100 pairs exist 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yHNFyzk1kb — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) July 4, 2021

Year: 2005

Similar to the Undefeated model, only 50 pairs of Eminem’s shoes were created for Slim Shady’s friends and family, leaving the shoe to go at a market price of about $30,000. The blue suede sneakers are considered to be one of the rarest Jordans of all time.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 1 23/501

Year: 2008

These Varsity Red elephant printed shoes have a navy denim base and button-style eyelets, emulating one of Michael Jordan’s favorite clothing items – jeans. This collaboration with the famous clothing brand was MJ’s first signature shoe. Only 2,223 pairs were produced and the brand is now extremely collectible, going for about $2,000.

Eminem x Air Jordan 2

Year: 2008

These custom Eminem sneaks were slightly easier to obtain than the Eminem 4, as 313 pairs were created in comparison to 50. The shoes were a tribute to Marshall’s favorite Jordan model and simultaneously reflected content from his album ‘The Way I Am.’ The light gray suede shoe’s inspiration stemmed from the rapper’s hometown of Detroit

And the models didn’t stop there. Here are the rest of the models of Jordan shoe collaboration empire, starting with Vashtie’s Air Jordan 2:

Vashtie x Air Jordan 2

Year: 2010

Undertow x Air Jordan 2010

Year: 2010

Sole Collector x Jordan CMFT 11 SC Premier

Year: 2010

Dave White x Air Jordan 1 ‘Wings for the Future’

Year: 2011

Dave White x Air Jordan 1 DW

Year: 2012

Undertow x Jordan Super.Fly

Year: 2012

SoleFly x Jordan Spizike

Year: 2012

Don C x Air Jordan 1 ‘BHM’

Year: 2013

Dave White x Jordan Melo M9

Year: 2013

OVO x Air Jordan 10 & 12

Year: 2014

Craig Stecyk x Nike SB Air Jordan 1

Year: 2014

Macklemore x Jordan Melo M10 ‘King Salmon’

Year: 2014

TEDxPortland x Air Jordan 1 ‘Perfect’

Year: 2014

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 ‘Lotto’

Year: 2014

Lance Mountain x Nike SB Air Jordan 1

Year: 2014

Public School x Air Jordan 1 Retro ‘PSNY’

Year: 2014

Macklemore x Air Jordan 6

Year: 2014

Slam Dunk x Jordan

Year: 2014

Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1

Year: 2014

Public School x Air Jordan 10

Year: 2015

Dover Street Market x Air Jordan 1

Year: 2015

Don C x Air Jordan 2

Year: 2015

Nicki Minaj x Jordan Jasmine

Year: 2015

Don C x Air Jordan 1 BHM

Year: 2015

Public School x Jordan Melo M11

Year: 2015

Entourage x Jordan CP3.VII

Year: 2015

Supreme x Air Jordan 5

Year: 2015

OVO x Air Jordan 8

Year: 2015

Eminem x Air Jordan 4

Year: 2015

PSNY x Air Jordan 12

Year: 2015

PSNY x Jordan Horizon

Year: 2015

OVO x Air Jordan 8 ‘U.K.’

Year: 2016

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 23

Year: 2016

SoleFly x Jordan Eclipse

Year: 2016

Laika x Air Jordan 15 ‘Kubo’

Year: 2016

Trophy Room x Jordan Reveal

Year: 2016

SoleFly x Air Jordan 23 ‘Marlins’

Year: 2016

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 16

Year: 2016

SoleFly x Air Jordan 16 'Art Basel'

Year: 2016

Kaws x Air Jordan 4

Year: 2017

Mark Wahlberg x Jordan Formula 23

Year: 2017

Atmos x Air Jordan 3

Year: 2017

DJ Khaled x Jordan Brand

Year: 2017

Transformers x Air Jordan 5

Year: 2017

Virgil Abloh x Air Jordan 1

Year: 2017

PSNY x Air Jordan 15

Year: 2017

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 17

Year: 2017

Aleali May x Air Jordan 6

Year: 2017

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 “Gold Toe Top-3”

Year: 2017

Gatorade x Air Jordan 1 High

Year: 2017

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High “White”

Year: 2018

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High “UNC”

Year: 2018

Vogue x WMNS Air Jordan 1 High Zip

Year: 2018

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1

Year: 2018

Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 1 Retro High

Year: 2018

Union x Air Jordan 1

Year: 2018

Solefly x Air Jordan 1 High

Year: 2018

Spider-Man x Air Jordan 1 OG High “Origin Story”

Year: 2018

Aleali May x WMNS Air Jordan 1 Retro High Court Lux

Year: 2018

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High

Year: 2019

Shoe Palace x Air Jordan 1 OG High ‘SP Gina’

Year: 2019

Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Defiant ‘LA to CHI’ & ‘NYC to Paris’

Year: 2019

Quai 54 x Air Jordan 1 Mid

Year: 2019

Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low “Eric Koston”

Year: 2019

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

Year: 2019

Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low Eric Koston “UNC”

Year: 2019

Comme Des Garçons x Air Jordan 1

Year: 2019

Dior x Air Jordan 1 High

Year: 2020

Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Sail (Women's)

Year: 2020

What were the best Air Jordan Brand collaborations of 2021?

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High Freeze Out

Travis Scott x Fragments x Air Jordan 1 Low

A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women”

A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 1 High “Airness”

Aleali May Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort “Califia” and Air Jordan 14 Low “Fortune”

Off-White Air Jordan 2 Low

Billie Eilish Air Jordan 15

Billie Eilish Air Jordan 1 KO

2022 releases so far

Air Jordan 1 High “Dark Marina Blue” – Feb. 16, 2022

Air Jordan 36 “Infrared” – March 3, 2022

Air Jordan 6 “UNC” – March 5, 2022

Air Jordan 12 “Playoff” – March 11, 2022

Air Jordan 3 “Muslin” – March 25, 2022

Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Georgetown” – April 2, 2022

Union x Air Jordan 2 – April 15, 2022

Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” – May 11, 2022

Air Jordan 3 “Neopolitan” – May 14, 2022

Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” – May 28, 2022

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Reverse Mocha” – July 21, 2022

Air Jordan 36 “Multi-Color” – July 28, 2022

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” – July 29, 2022

Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant” – July 30, 2022

Air Jordan 3 OG “Fire Red” – Aug. 6, 2022

Upcoming 2022 releases