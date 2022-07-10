Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Captures Fourth Straight Wimbledon Singles Title

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam on Sunday at the All England Club.

By Julia Elbaba

Novak Djokovic has won his fourth straight Wimbledon title.

The Serbian defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios on Sunday in four tight sets and sealed the win with a tiebreaker -- 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Djokovic, who is ranked No. 3 in the world and the No. 1 seed in the tournament, now has won 21 Grand Slams, which is the second most titles after Rafael Nadal (23).

"I lost words for what this tournament, trophy means to me, to my team, family," Djokovic said.

"It will always be the most important tournament to me in my heart," he added.

Djokovic, who has been unbeaten on Center Court at Wimbledon since 2013, got to lift the Silver Gilt Cup and take home 2,500,000.

"It gets more meaningful and special," Djokovic said.

