Novak Djokovic loses No. 1 ranking after Dubai loss to Jiri Vesely originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After 361 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings, there's a new world No. 1, and it's Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Thursday to give up his top spot after being there longer than any man since computerized tour rankings began in 1973.

On Monday, Medvedev will move up from No. 2 for the first time in his career to become the 27th man to secure the No. 1 ranking. He is also the first player outside of the "Big Four" (Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray) to ascend to ATP's top spot since 2004 (Andy Roddick).

"It's great for tennis, I think, to have somebody new at world No. 1 again,'' Vesely said during his on-court interview. "Tennis needs, of course, new No. 1s. A new generation is coming up. I think it's just great.''

Medvedev, 26, won his first career Grand Slam at the 2021 U.S. Open after defeating Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The Russian has also finished as a runner-up twice at the Australian Open (2021, 2022).

Medvedev is currently through to the quarterfinals at the Mexican Open and will set up a semifinal clash with world No. 5 Nadal, should they both win.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The ATP 500 was the first event Djokovic has competed in since being dismissed from the Australian Open last month for not getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

Djokovic, 34, told the press at the Dubai Championships that he was greeted by the other players in a very “friendly” manner and many “said it was nice to see me back on tour.”

Going forward, the Serbian’s tournament schedule will be contingent on the safety protocols and vaccine mandates of each event.