Odell Confuses NFL Fans, New Team Being ‘on the Fence' Before Signing With Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. certainly has a flair for the dramatic, don’t you think?

The star wide receiver kept the NFL world waiting until late Thursday afternoon to finally make a decision on his next team. There were rumors involving the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and more, but he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s how Thursday unfolded on social media, as conflicting reports made for a hectic half-hour:

Earlier in the day, Rams head coach Sean McVay displayed one of the worst poker faces we’ve ever seen when asked about OBJ.

Sean McVay couldn't contain his smile when asked about Odell Beckham Jr. (twice) on Thursday, saying Les Snead is "always doing work behind the scenes."



📝: https://t.co/gSgkQOTm89 pic.twitter.com/jljEBXqbIz — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 11, 2021

There were also reports that Beckham was going to wait until after Sunday’s games to make a decision.

There are teams who are talking to Odell Beckham Jr. that believe the free-agent wide receiver will wait until the games are complete on Sunday before making his final decision, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 11, 2021

But then, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the bomb that OBJ would join the Rams.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

Twitter rightfully exploded following the news, especially considering how unexpected it was. Things quickly took a turn, though, when USA Today’s Josina Anderson and NFL Network’s Kim Jones said Beckham was still deciding between the Rams and Packers.

Odell Beckham Jr just told me he's still, "on the fence" with his decision, as of this minute. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 11, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr tells me he’s on the fence between Rams & Packers. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 11, 2021

The Rams’ official website was even confused about what was going on. They initially posted a news story and sent a notification welcoming Beckham to the team, but it was removed moments later.

Rams also have posted on their site and sent notification - https://t.co/vTAJon2aXK pic.twitter.com/kYKU7PdwzJ — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

Alright so just a check-in here. Two sources said that deal with WR Odell Beckham Jr was finalized with Rams, and it had come down between the Rams and Packers.

Rams’ website also posted announcement a few minutes ago, but since removed it. pic.twitter.com/lisSGaWdxN — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

Schefter, meanwhile, continued to double down on his report as the timeline crumbled around him.

Things started to turn in the Rams’ favor just a few minutes later, when Rams linebacker Von Miller posted a photo of him on the phone with Beckham. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James also welcomed Beckham to town.

Von Miller on the phone with OBJ 👀 pic.twitter.com/M4XCfRjrBf — PFF (@PFF) November 11, 2021

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Jones and Anderson later received confirmation from Beckham about his plans to join the Rams. The team confirmed it at 4:14 p.m. ET, exactly 30 minutes after Schefter’s initial report.

Odell Beckham Jr just texted me: “Rams.” — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 11, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr is going to the #Rams. He just told me. "I'm feeling the love from them." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 11, 2021

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

The news and conflicting reports, of course, produced some hilarious content. Here’s some of the best reactions to the OBJ-Rams drama:

Trying to understand these mixed OBJ reports... pic.twitter.com/82XptYtZoY — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 11, 2021

Website posts have gone up and now taken down. A decision has been made, it apparently hasn’t yet. Has Odell dad put anything out yet? — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 11, 2021

Current reports about where OBJ is signing. pic.twitter.com/Wksvv22tTm — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 11, 2021

We about to get the sequel to "Buffalo Bills WR Antonio Brown"? — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) November 11, 2021

Beckham could make his Rams debut on Monday Night Football in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.