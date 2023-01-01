Packers' Jaire Alexander Does Griddy Dance in Justin Jefferson's Face

By Sanjesh Singh

Packers' Jaire Alexander does griddy dance in Justin Jefferson's face originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings obviously don't like each other.

In a pivotal Week 17 showdown holding serious playoff implications, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't take long to show animosity in Lambeau Field.

Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson tried to spin back to haul in an underthrown pass by Kirk Cousins, but Alexander stuck out his hands to break up the play.

Alexander then hit Jefferson's favorite celebration in his face: the griddy.

Jefferson pointed towards Alexander looking for a taunting call, but no flags emerged.

Minnesota has already clinched the NFC North but are in the hunt for the conference's No. 1 seed, while the Packers simply need to win out to claim a wild card spot.

