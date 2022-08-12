Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended 80 Games for Violating MLB's PED Policy

Padres’ Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday.

“The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, a PED substance in violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the release said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspension is effective immediately and will keep Tatis sidelined through the beginning of next season. He will be ineligible for the postseason if the Padres maintain their standing.

This story will be updated…