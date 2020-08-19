Boston Bruins

Pastrnak and the Bruins Clinch Series Against Carolina, Move to Round 2 of Playoffs

David Pastrnak, who'd been a doubt for the game, started and notched two assists

Bruins celebrate goal against Hurricanes
Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins clinched their Eastern Conference first round match-up against the Carolina Hurricanes in game five, winning 2-1 in an afternoon game Wednesday.

The Bruins lost just one game in the best-of-seven series, the first they've won in the NHL's modified postseason amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bruins came from behind in Wednesday's game, with David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron scoring in the second period to lift Boston above Carolina, which took the lead in the first period behind Haydn Fleury.

David Pastrnak, who'd been a doubt for the game, started and notched two assists while playing more than 20 minutes.

NBC/The Associated Press

