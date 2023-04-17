Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron Injury: Bruins Captain Won't Play in Game 1 Vs. Panthers

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron won't be in the lineup when his team hosts the Panthers for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Monday night at TD Garden.

By Nick Goss



Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron won't be in the lineup when his team hosts the Florida Panthers for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Monday night at TD Garden. 

Bergeron left last Thursday night's regular season finale against the Montreal Canadiens early with an upper body injury. He also was sick the last few days and did not practice Saturday or Sunday.

Bergeron did not take the ice for warmups Monday night. ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported he will not play.

Second-line center David Krejci, fourth-line left wing Nick Foligno and veteran defenseman Derek Forbort are in the lineup.

Here's how the Bruins' lines and pairings looked in warmups:

Forwards

  • Brad Marchand--Pavel Zacha--Jake DeBrusk
  • Tyler Bertuzzi--David Krejci--David Pastrnak
  • Taylor Hall--Charlie Coyle--Trent Frederic
  • Nick Foligno--Tomas Nosek--Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

  • Dmitry Orlov--Charlie McAvoy
  • Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort--Connor Clifton

Goalies

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

