Patriots Beat Cardinals 27-13 on Monday Night in Arizona

Watch Patriots Postgame Live in the viewer above this article.

The Patriots are above .500 again after a win over the Arizona Cardinals Monday night.

New England improved its record to 7-6 as the Cardinals fell to 4-8.

Colt McCoy played most of the game at quarterback for Arizona following starter Kyler Murray's first-quarter exit. He was carted off the field after just three plays when he suffered a non-contact knee injury.

More to come.

