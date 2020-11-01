New England Patriots

Patriots Comeback Bid Falls Short in Buffalo

It's Buffalo's first win over the Patriots at home since 2011

By Jake Levin

The Patriots have lost their fourth straight game following a 24-21 setback in Buffalo.

Cam Newton lost a fumble deep in Buffalo territory with 0:30 left in regulation, handing the ball back to the Bills and denying New England a much-needed victory.

Damien Harris carried the ball 16 times for 102 yards, a career-best, and a touchdown and Newton rushed for another score, his sixth touchdown on the ground this season.

Jakobi Meyers caught six passes, a career-high, for 59 yards.

More to come.

