Patriots Comeback Bid Falls Short in Buffalo

The Patriots have lost their fourth straight game following a 24-21 setback in Buffalo.
Cam Newton lost a fumble deep in Buffalo territory with 0:30 left in regulation, handing the ball back to the Bills and denying New England a much-needed victory.
Damien Harris carried the ball 16 times for 102 yards, a career-best, and a touchdown and Newton rushed for another score, his sixth touchdown on the ground this season.
Jakobi Meyers caught six passes, a career-high, for 59 yards.
