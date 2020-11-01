Patriots Comeback Bid Falls Short in Buffalo

The Patriots have lost their fourth straight game following a 24-21 setback in Buffalo.

Cam Newton lost a fumble deep in Buffalo territory with 0:30 left in regulation, handing the ball back to the Bills and denying New England a much-needed victory.

Damien Harris carried the ball 16 times for 102 yards, a career-best, and a touchdown and Newton rushed for another score, his sixth touchdown on the ground this season.

Jakobi Meyers caught six passes, a career-high, for 59 yards.

More to come.