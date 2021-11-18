Patriots Dominate Falcons for Fifth Straight Win

Four days after bombarding the Browns, the Patriots have frayed the Falcons.

Mac Jones excelled on the first quick turnaround of his career, completing nearly 85% of his passes in a 25-0 New England win over the Atlanta Falcons to move to 7-4 on the season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jones threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor in the second quarter for his lone score of the game, otherwise completing 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards and one interception.

But the biggest story of the night was the Falcons' fourth quarter implosion, albeit in a completely different fashion from their infamous 28-3 collapse in Super Bowl LI.

Four Patriots combined to pick off three different Atlanta quarterbacks, though with the outcome of the game already more or less decided, the takeaway binge served more as comic relief than anything else.

Devin McCourty recorded the 30th interception of his career for the Patriots, becoming just the third player in franchise history (Ty Law, Raymond Clayborn) to reach the total, while J.C. Jackson came up with his sixth pick of the season for New England off of Matt Ryan.

Patriots with 30 career interceptions



Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn, 36

Devin McCourty, 30



End list. — Jake Levin (@JakeTLevin) November 19, 2021

Kyle Van Noy came up with a third Patriots pick, this one off of Josh Rosen, which he returned for a touchdown, his first career pick-six, third career defensive touchdown and fourth career score in all.

Just for good measure, Adrian Phillips picked off rookie Felipe Franks on Atlanta's final ill-fated throw of the game.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater played in his 200th regular season game for the Patriots, becoming just the fifth player to do so in team history after Tom Brady, Bruce Armstrong, Julius Adams and Stephen Gostkowski.

Tonight marks Matthew Slater's 200th regular season game with Patriots. Only four other players have gotten there: Brady, Julius Adams, the criminally underrated Bruce Armstrong and Gostkowski



Mosi Tatupu, Troy Brown, Bruschi and McCourty are over 200 including postseason — Jake Levin (@JakeTLevin) November 18, 2021

In addition to the pick-fest in the fourth quarter, New England sacked Ryan four times. Van Noy had two, Davon Godchaux had his first as a Patriot and Matt Judon set a new career high, 10.5, with his sack of Ryan.

The Patriots became the first team to shut the Falcons out at home in 34 seasons in the process.

Thursday the Falcons were shutout at home for the first time since 1988.



The Falcons haven’t scored a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987 & just the third time overall in franchise history (1987 & 3 straight in 1973). pic.twitter.com/lU22azdoeB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2021

New England now enjoys a mini-bye, with 10 days before its next game against the Tennessee Titans at home on Nov. 28.