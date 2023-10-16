Patriots fans fed up with season's start

It’s been a tough season for the Patriots. They haven’t had a start like this since 1995 and fans worry about the team going forward.

"They definitely have their issues. But I still think there’s time that they can figure things out. I don’t think they’ll go to the playoffs this year," one fan told NBC10 Boston Monday.

One-and-five. Not a good look for the Patriots who dominated the NFL for decades. They’re now on the verge of missing out on the playoffs - third time in four years.

”They end the season, you know very poorly, then you have to blow it up. I mean clean house," another fan said.

New England did play better in Las Vegas Sunday after another slow start, but eventually imploded because of mistakes and missed opportunities - once unthinkable for a team coached by Bill Belichick.

”We definitely did some things better this week than we did last week last week or the week before that, but in the end it was still not enough. But we’ll keep working, keep grinding," Belichick said.

"I really want to win. I’m doing a lot of things to do that during the week but for whatever reason it’s just not happening on Sunday," the team's beleaguered Quarterback Mac Jones told reporters.

The success of Patriots under Belichick is unmatched. But that’s not the case without Tom Brady, prompting some to wonder if the future Hall of Fame coach needs to step aside - contrary to Foxborough’s unofficial motto: In Bill We Trust.

”I have never questioned the hoodie until this year. I’m thinking maybe it’s time he retired. And see if somebody else can maybe, or have him focus solely on the game and let someone else decide the players," a fan said.

Mac Jones managed to stay in the whole game yesterday, unlike his previous starts. He hasn’t instilled a ton of confidence in fans, but some still don’t seem to realize Number 12 isn’t walking through that door.

"I don’t know. I just think we need Brady back. I think he’s the main star. Him and Gronk.”

The Patriots get another chance to turn it around this weekend. They take on the Bills at home in Foxborough on Sunday.