Pats OC McDaniels Impressed, Not Surprised at Brady's Success in Tampa

Ahead of the New England Patriots much-anticipated matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Foxboro, Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is looking forward to a fun game, no matter the hype.
"It should be a lot of fun. We're obviously very good friends ... I know he'll be excited to compete and come up here and try to win and play his best game. We're preparing to do the same thing," McDaniels said during a question-and-answer session with reporters Tuesday.
He pointed out that there's always an "added sentiment" when coaching against a former player of his, but noted that he's sure both sides will be "ready to go."
As for how Brady's adapted to life on a new team in Florida, he's "super impressed, not surprised" at the greatest quarterback of all time doing well, given his work ethic.
"I would never put anything past him in terms of accomplishing anything in this game, and so it doesn't surprise me at all that he's been able to go down there and acclimate," McDaniels said.
As for how he and the Patriots are preparing, McDaniels said his squad was "totally immersed" in trying to figure out Tampa's defense.
Both teams are coming off a loss and are looking to bounce back, as is the Patriots' rookie quarterback, Mac Jones.
McDaniels said Jones is still learning as he goes, seeing things he's never faced before, and has had a great mindset about it.
"These are all new experiences, win or lose, and so he's dealing with all of that as we go week to week," the offensive coordinator said.