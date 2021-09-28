Pats OC McDaniels Impressed, Not Surprised at Brady's Success in Tampa

Ahead of the New England Patriots much-anticipated matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Foxboro, Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is looking forward to a fun game, no matter the hype.

"It should be a lot of fun. We're obviously very good friends ... I know he'll be excited to compete and come up here and try to win and play his best game. We're preparing to do the same thing," McDaniels said during a question-and-answer session with reporters Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He pointed out that there's always an "added sentiment" when coaching against a former player of his, but noted that he's sure both sides will be "ready to go."

How strange will it be for Josh McDaniels to compete against Tom Brady? pic.twitter.com/THRsitPbKQ — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 28, 2021

As for how Brady's adapted to life on a new team in Florida, he's "super impressed, not surprised" at the greatest quarterback of all time doing well, given his work ethic.

"I would never put anything past him in terms of accomplishing anything in this game, and so it doesn't surprise me at all that he's been able to go down there and acclimate," McDaniels said.

A Patriots fan known as "Jake in Boston" purchased space on a billboard on Route 1 criticizing head coach Bill Belichick ahead of former quarterback Tom Brady's return to Foxboro on Sunday.

As for how he and the Patriots are preparing, McDaniels said his squad was "totally immersed" in trying to figure out Tampa's defense.

Both teams are coming off a loss and are looking to bounce back, as is the Patriots' rookie quarterback, Mac Jones.

McDaniels said Jones is still learning as he goes, seeing things he's never faced before, and has had a great mindset about it.

"These are all new experiences, win or lose, and so he's dealing with all of that as we go week to week," the offensive coordinator said.

We look back at the memorable battles between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in Foxboro, during the match-ups with the Colts then Broncos.