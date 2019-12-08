Patriots kickers

Patriots Re-Sign Kicker Nick Folk After His Appendectomy

New England has used four kickers this season, including Folk

The Patriots have re-signed kicker Nick Folk a week after releasing him following an emergency appendectomy.

Kai Forbath was signed to replace him but was released Monday after he missed an extra point in the Patriots' loss to Houston.

To make room on the 53-man roster, New England released defensive lineman Albert Huggins.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Patriots 11 hours ago

Patriots Comeback Bid Falls Short vs. Chiefs

Gillette Stadium 13 hours ago

Mass. State Police Escort Chiefs Equipment to Foxboro After Mishap

New England has used four kickers this season.

Stephen Gostkowski started the season before being placed on injured reserve Oct 2. Mike Nugent succeeded him, but was released after four games. Folk made three starts for the Patriots before undergoing his procedure, converting on 7 of 9 field goals and three extra points before being released on Nov. 29.

This article tagged under:

Patriots kickersNew England PatriotsPatriots
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us