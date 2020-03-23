Patriots Release Longtime Kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Tom Brady isn't the only long-tenured member of the Patriots leaving New England this offseason.

The Patriots released veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski, the team announced in a press release Monday.

New England selected Gostkowski in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft to replace Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri, and he's spent his entire 14-year career in Foxboro.

Gostkowski made the Pro Bowl four times during his Patriots tenure but struggled with injuries and inconsistency over the last two seasons.

He made just 84.4 percent of his field goals in 2018 and went on injured reserve four games into the 2019 campaign with a hip injury that required surgery.

The 36-year-old leaves Foxboro as the Patriots' all-time leading scorer (1,775 points) with three Super Bowl titles to his name. He was New England's longest-tenured player after Tom Brady left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gostkowski's release will leave the Patriots without a kicker. Nick Folk finished the 2019 campaign at the position, but currently is a free agent.