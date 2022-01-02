Patriots Roster Moves: Matt Judon, Several Others Activated Off COVID Reserve

Patriots roster moves: Judon, several others activated off COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The New England Patriots will have their most productive defender on the field Sunday, after all.

Outside linebacker Matt Judon was one of five players activated from the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday, according to multiple reports. Linebackers Ju'Whuan Bentley and Josh Uche, special teamer Brandon King and quarterback Brian Hoyer also have been activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

Judon and Bentley were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Dec. 27, while Hoyer, Uche and King landed on the list on Dec. 28. But all five will be eligible to play today as New England aims to clinch a playoff berth.

The 2-11 Jaguars shouldn't offer much resistance, as they've lost seven in a row and haven't won since firing head coach Urban Meyer on Dec. 16. Still, it's good news that the Patriots will have their full complement of defensive stars in Foxboro. Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has been a disruptive force on New England's front seven all season.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jaguars is set for 1 p.m. ET.