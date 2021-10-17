Patriots Stumble in OT vs. Cowboys, Remain Winless at Home

The first overtime game of the Mac Jones era in New England featured a little bit of everything.
One thing it didn't feature, however, was Jones's first win at Gillette Stadium in the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the extra session for a walk-off 35-29 triumph to drop the Patriots to 2-4 on the season and still in search of their first home win.
It's the latest in a season New England has remained in search of its first win since it still played at Foxboro Stadium, when the team started 0-6 in 1993.
Jones experienced a full gambit of emotions in the game, between a fourth quarter pick-six followed up by the longest throw of his career on consecutive throws. He finished the afternoon 15 of 21 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and a pick, good enough for a 119.0 passer rating -- the highest of his young career.
Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson's 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which gave New England the lead back, was the first of his career.
The Patriots maintained that lead after Greg Zuerlein missed a 51-yard field goal, but Jones's pick-six put the Cowboys back ahead, 26-21.
Never fear, Jones's very next throw was the 75-yard catch-and-run to Kendrick Bourne for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:11 left in regulation.
But Zuerlein would redeem his earlier miss in the waning seconds, drilling a 49-yard field goal with 20 seconds left to tie the game and ultimately send it to the extra session.
Second-year safety Kyle Dugger also had a career first with an interception on a ball batted away by teammate Justin Bethel in the second quarter.
The Patriots remain home next week to host the New York Jets at 1 p.m.