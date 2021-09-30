New England Patriots

Patriots Superfans Ready for Game Against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

By Kathryn Sotnik

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pat Ditucci of Ashland Service Center, an auto shop in Holliston, Massachusetts, may be one of the Patriots' biggest superfans.

He helped his business partner turn an armored truck from a pawn shop in California into a "tricked-out" Patriots vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Couldn't get any more better than an armored truck," Ditucci said.

Ditucci, a season ticket holder, helped transform it into what it is today. There's a Lombardi Trophy on the front, flags on the outside, and it has the biggest train horn they could find.

And of course, there's the inside, which is all customized with a refrigerator, full Bose surround sound inside and out. It seats about eight people.

This superfan says he's had to rewrap the outside several different times, including to take Tom Brady off, but he says it's all worth it.

"It's gone through three different wraps, every time we win something or Brady leaves, you got to change it," he said.

Ditucci says the truck makes other Pats fans smile at the games.

As for what he thinks about Tom Brady's big return to Gillette stadium?

"In the end, it's just a game. It's us against them, not us against him," he said. "I think we'll do alright. Tom Brady had a long travel week, hopefully he's tired."

More on Tom Brady's return

Tom Brady 8 hours ago

Here's How Young Current Patriots Were When Brady Became New England's Starter

Tom Brady 8 hours ago

A Duck Boat Down Memory Lane: Photos of Tom Brady at Patriots Super Bowl Parades

Ditucci will have the armored Pats truck at the game on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsTom BradyTampa Bay Buccaneers
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us