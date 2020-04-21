The Patriots have reportedly agreed to trade retired Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will reunite with Tom Brady.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the trade.

The #Patriots and #Bucs have agreed to terms on a trade: Tampa gets Rob Gronkowski and a 7th rounder in exchange for a 4th rounder, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Schefter said Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, texted ESPN saying, “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time.”

The Buccaneers were reportedly the only team he wanted to play for.

Brady signed with Tampa Bay in free agency last month after 20 years with the Patriots.

Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram in March of 2019, but speculation abounded throughout the 2019 regular season that he could return. But that never happened, with the mercurial tight end instead turning his attention to his CBD Medic business and the WWE.

The tight end suffered a number of injuries throughout his career and underwent at least six surgeries. In the 2018 season, he missed three games due to back and ankle injuries and was diagnosed with a concussion on Jan. 21.

Gronkowski ended his Patriots career with three Super Bowl rings and 79 career touchdowns. He was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl five times, named to the AP All Pro team four times and won the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year. He leads all NFL tight ends with career average of 68.4 receiving yards per game.

Star quarterback Tom Brady says his time with the New England Patriots is over. The 43-year-old spent 20 years with the team and won six Super Bowl titles.

He played in 16 playoff games throughout his career, amassing 81 receptions, 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His last catch was a 29-yard reception from quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. That set up Sony Michel's game winning touchdown run. Gronkowski fought off double-coverage to haul it in. It was the last of six catches in the game.