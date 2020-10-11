Patriots

4th Patriots Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

The latest coronavirus case on the Patriots comes a day before an already postponed game against the Devner Broncos.

By Josh Sullivan and Nia Hamm

Getty Images

A fourth New England Patriots player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the organization to temporarily shut down its facility one day before a showdown with the Denver Broncos.

A team official told NBC10 Boston and NECN confirmed a new positive tests and said all "Tier 1 and Tier football employees" would not be going into the facility Sunday. Those people would continue to be tested for the virus daily, the official said.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the positive case Sunday morning.

Schefter said the NFL was still planning for the game to be played, but added the status of the game was "in question."

Monday night's game against the Broncos comes after the league postponed Sunday’s scheduled home game following a handful of positive tests.

Those include quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and defensive tackle Bill Murray. This forced the team to shut down their facility for three days. 

The Patriots said that no positive tests were revealed Saturday, the only time the team met in-person.

Newton and Gilmore were not present at Saturday’s practice and it’s unclear if they’ll be well enough to play on Monday.

