Patriots Lose Season Finale and Spot in Postseason as Bills Win for Damar Hamlin

The New England Patriots knew Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, would be unlike any other. Head coach Bill Belichick said they were expecting an emotional scene as the Buffalo Bills played their first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday. But what no one was likely expecting was to see Bills' Nyheim Hines return two kickoffs for touchdowns, including on the opening drive of the highly-anticipated season finale.

When Hines returned the opening kickoff of the game 96 yards to the house, creating an eruption at Highmark Stadium, it was hard to believe. But the Patriots rode the wave of emotion and showed resolve, even briefly taking the lead for the first time in the third quarter.

But then Hines returned another kickoff -- something that is unheard of. Entering Sunday, there had only been four kickoff return touchdowns across the entire NFL this season and no player had more than one.

There was another flicker of hope when Mac Jones connected with DeVante Parker connected to make it a one-score game, but they couldn't convert on the 2-point attempt, and not long after Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs for 49 yards to the end zone to put the Bills up 35-23.

With a little more than 8 minutes remaining, there seemed to be one more chance for the Patriots when they recovered the ball on a punt, but Mac Jones threw an interception shortly after, sealing New England's fate.

The Patriots ended up losing 35-23 on Sunday to finish the season below .500, with an 8-9 record.

Even with the loss, the Pats could have still advanced to the postseason with wins from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns. But only the Jags won this weekend, beating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins, and the Browns couldn't beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, both on Sunday afternoon.

Bill Belichick not in the postseason? This is a rarity. And now there are significant questions looming over the team. One thing many Patriots fans are wondering, have we seen the last of veterans Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater?

David Andrews, who said he was proud of the way the team competed Sunday, was emotional after the game when asked about the co-captains.

Slater also was emotional postgame at the podium, said he's always tried to the play the game the way his dad taught him to. He did not say if he had played the final game of his career.

He was again emotional when asked about McCourty, saying, "No one I've ever played with has impacted my life more."

