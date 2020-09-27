Cam Newton's Sideline Interaction With N'Keal Harry Is Prime Meme Material

Newton's sideline interaction with Harry is Grade-A meme material originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton produced 162 passing yards, 27 rushing yards and one glorious meme Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback helped lead New England to an impressive, 36-20 victory over the previously unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

But Newton's play wasn't what had social media abuzz following the victory. Instead, it was the 31-year-old QB channeling his inner James Harden while talking to wide receiver N'Keal Harry on the Patriots' bench as the game wound down.

In the least surprising news ever, whatever Newton was doing here has already become a meme.

When people said Belichick was gonna tank this year https://t.co/MWSuwVNIyv — Michelle Fenelon (@michfenelon) September 27, 2020

When someone tells you pineapples belong on a pizza. https://t.co/rtIaarCdvz — Kyle Lawson Jr. 🎃 (@RunKyleRun13) September 27, 2020

When you let yourself get excited about a #RaiderNation 2-0 start... pic.twitter.com/TVgKU3ybKO — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) September 27, 2020

When someone tells you there’s still 3+ hours til Game 6 tips. pic.twitter.com/aLQdBmrrch — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 27, 2020

Yeah, we're gonna get a lot of mileage out of this one. (NBC Sports Boston's pregame coverage of Celtics vs. Heat begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, by the way.)

Newton may not have the same visibility of his predecessor, Tom Brady, but he's still one of the NFL's most entertaining players.

Here's hoping the three-time Pro Bowler reveals what Harry said to him after the game.

UPDATE (6:10 p.m. ET): We'll have to keep wondering what Newton told Harry, as the Patriots QB wouldn't indulge reporters after the game.

"I'm just going to keep that discussion on the field and we can just go from there," Newton said. "I just think it's better for people to wonder what we were talking about rather than actually knowing."