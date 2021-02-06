‘Get Vaccinated': Patriots Plane Gets New Decal Ahead of Super Bowl Flight

The Patriots’ team plane, which already sports a colorfully patriotic paint job and six silver Lombardi trophies representing the team’s six Super Bowl victories, got an extra personalized touch for a special trip this Super Bowl Sunday.

The team announced earlier this week that owner Robert Kraft had personally called and invited 76 health care workers to fly on the jet and attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay. The NFL said it would dedicate about 7,500 total tickets to health care workers ⁠— a little more than one-third of the total attendance for the game.

On Saturday, the Patriots posted photos to Twitter showing they had added new decals to promote the COVID-19 vaccine that reads, “When it’s your turn, take the shot. Get vaccinated.”

Plane prep before tomorrow’s big trip! pic.twitter.com/5UH9orO2gM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 6, 2021

The Patriots have already been playing a significant role in the vaccination effort in Massachusetts, as their home, Gillette Stadium, opened in January as the state’s first mass vaccination site.

"It's an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines,” Kraft said in a statement. “We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able."

Along with the Super Bowl tickets and special flight to Tampa Bay, the health care workers ⁠— who come from a variety of roles and all six New England states ⁠— will get a police escort from Gillette Stadium to Logan International Airport, a two-night hotel stay, a gift bag, spending money and more.