Patriots Announce Year of Social Justice Education

As far as things go on the field, the Patriots and their fans won't be satisfied with their 2020 season, as the team finishes with a losing record for the first time in 20 years. But amidst a hectic year in America that highlighted glaring deficiencies in social justice and healthcare, the team and its players made moves to end racism and bigotry.

In a statement released by the team shortly before Sunday's season-finale against the New York Jets, the team announced that they will donate more than $500,000 to eight New England-based organizations over the next few weeks through the Players' Social Justice Fund.

Every Monday, the team held a social justice meeting to help further the conversations started over the summer, the statement said. The team met with individuals and groups from a variety of organizations representing different causes, including police and community relations, criminal justice reform, food insecurity, education and healthcare

"The Patriots stand together in our mission to do more to end racism, bigotry and prejudice by leading with love, care and compassion," the statement said. "We will continue to use our platform to advocate for change, help provide access to opportunities and make a collective impact on the well-being of our community and the future of our children."