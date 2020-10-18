Patriots' Comeback Bid Falls Short vs. Denver

Two practices in 14 days. A minor COVID-19 outbreak. A patchwork offensive line.

These were only some of the problems the Patriots had to deal with in an 18-12 loss to the Broncos which instantly goes down as one of the ugliest games for the franchise since the turn of the century.

New England’s issues ran deeper on Sunday, however, its late comeback attempt notwithstanding. Much, much deeper.

Cam Newton hadn’t played since Week 3, and it showed. Say what you want about Sony Michel, but the Patriots were without their No. 1 option at running back, and it showed.

Center David Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason were sorely, sorely missed along the offensive line, and it only made matters worse when right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor exited with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

All of this is to say, Newton didn’t have a ton of help. N’Keal Harry wasn’t targeted until the end of the third quarter, a throw which was tipped and promptly intercepted. Julian Edelman didn’t have a catch until the third, either, and tight end Ryan Izzo’s fumble at the end of a 17-yard gain in the third quarter was more or less the death knell for an offense that never got out of first gear all afternoon.

Again, not much Newton can do given the circumstances. He did himself no favors, either, with two interceptions in all and two fumbles (one lost) on the afternoon.

Perhaps most frustrating of all is the fact that New England squandered an opportunity against an opponent in Denver that, if circumstances were normal, the Patriots would pummel more often than not. Look no further than every effort the Broncos made to hand the game right back to New England in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium next Sunday at 4:25 p.m.