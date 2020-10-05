New England Patriots

Chiefs Pull Away From Patriots on Monday Night Football

The Patriots missed Cam Newton dearly in Kansas City

All things considered, this wasn’t a horrible loss for the Patriots.

But boy oh boy is there a lot to consider with how it all went down in New England’s 26-10 loss to Kansas City in a surprise appearance on Monday Night Football.

The fact that the game was played at all remains questionable at best in light of Cam Newton’s positive coronavirus test on Saturday. His replacements, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, overshadowed the controversy if only briefly by combining for an abysmal three interceptions on 20 of 37 passing and an abysmal 43.7 rating.

The loss dropped the Patriots to 2-2 on the season. They’ll face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. back at Gillette Stadium.

