Patriots Cut Both Justin Rohrwasser, Nick Folk in Kicker Reset

New England released both kickers on its roster ahead of a deadline to trim to a 53-man limit

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Pats cut Rohrwasser after drafting kicker in 5th round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The winner of the New England Patriots' kicker battle is ... no one?

The Patriots released both veteran kicker Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser on Saturday, according to an announcement from the team this afternoon.

That means New England has no active kickers on its roster eight days from its 2020 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Rohrwasser appeared to be Stephen Gostkowski's successor after New England took him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Marshall product struggled in training camp, though, leading the Patriots to re-sign veteran Nick Folk, who made 14 of 17 kicks in seven games for New England last season.

Head coach Bill Belichick recently admitted there was a close competition between Folk and Rohrwasser for the starting kicker job, though who will fill the role now is unclear.

Rohrwasser still could rejoin the Patriots on their practice squad, but for now, the 23-year-old is out of a job.

