Patriots Promote Nick Folk From Practice Squad, Send Gunner Olszewski to IR

Pats' Week 1 kicker will be a familiar face originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Meet the new kicker, same as the old kicker.

The New England Patriots promoted kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, meaning Folk likely will handle kicking duties Sunday in the team's season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots also promoted defensive tackle Xavier Williams from the practice squad, placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve and filled their open practice squad spot with offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

New England surprisingly released Folk and rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser amid final roster cuts last weekend before both signing with the Patriots' practice squad.

While there are several notable kickers available in free agency, the Patriots apparently are comfortable with Folk, who made 14 of 17 kicks over seven games with the team last season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are down a punt returner in Olszewski, who will miss at least three weeks on injured reserve as he battles a foot injury.

