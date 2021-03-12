Patriots Re-Signing Cam Newton: Report

Cam Newton is reportedly returning to the New England Patriots. The Boston Globe's Jim McBride, citing a league source, said in a tweet Friday morning the Pats are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal.

As New England fans know well, Newton didn't have much on-field success in 2020. After signing a one-year contract with the Patriots last July, the QB had one of his worst seasons as a pro, averaging just 177 passing yards per game with eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions as New England sputtered to a 7-9 record.

But the 31-year-old has been vocal in saying he would return to New England on another one-year contract.

Newton has said that if given a full offseason of OTAs, minicamp and training camp, he can thrive in the Patriots' system -- unlike in 2020, where a shortened offseason and a midseason bout with COVID-19 halted his progress in learning the offense and "the Patriot Way."

