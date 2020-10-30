Patriots Rule Out Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry Vs. Bills; Stephon Gilmore Questionable

Patriots rule out Edelman, Harry vs. Bills; Gilmore questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without two of their most talented wide receivers for Sunday's Week 8 game versus the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.

Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion) were ruled out by the Pats on Friday when they revealed the latest injury report. Edelman reportedly underwent a knee procedure earlier this week, and it's unknown when he might return. Harry missed practice all week recovering from a concussion.

These absences leave the Patriots shorthanded at a position that already was lacking in talent and depth.

A total of 11 players are listed as questionable for the Patriots, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee). Cornerback J.C. Jackson was added to the injury report Friday with a knee issue.

The Bills ruled out guard Cody Ford (knee) and cornerback Josh Norman (concussion). Buffalo has seven players listed as questionable, including safety Micah Hyde (concussion).

Kickoff for Sunday's matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The first-place Bills could inflict a huge blow to the Patriots' chances of making the playoffs with a win over their AFC East rival.

Here are the final Week 8 injury reports for both the Patriots and Bills:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4)

OUT DT Carl Davis (concussion); WR N'Keal Harry (concussion); WR Julian Edelman (knee)

DOUBTFUL No players listed.

QUESTIONABLE LB Shilique Calhoun (knee); DB Kyle Dugger (ankle); CB Stephon Gilmore (knee); DT Lawrence Guy (ankle); RB Damien Harris (ankle); OL Justin Herron (ankle); CB J.C. Jackson (knee); TE Dalton Keene; G Shaq Mason (calf); DE John Simon (shoulder); G Joe Thuney (ankle)

BUFFALO BILLS (5-2)

OUT G Cody Ford (knee); CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

DOUBTFUL No players listed

QUESTIONABLE DT Vernon Butler (groin); DE Jerry Hughes (foot); S Micah Hyde (concussion); DT Quinton Jefferson (knee); CB Cam Lewis (wrist); LB Matt Milano (pectoral); G Brian Winters (knee)