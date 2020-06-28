Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton: Reports

The New England Patriots have reportedly reached an agreement with former National Football League MVP Cam Newton, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old former Carolina Panthers quarterback will now step into the mix to compete for the chance to replace former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Adam Schefter first reported citing league sources Sunday night.

Newton is signing a one-year deal with New England, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who also cites a league source and says the bare minimum deal with Newton has been quietly in the works. The deal is incentive-laden and worth up to $7.5 million, the source tells Rapoport.

The Pats are now expected to have three quarterbacks report to training camp: Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer.

This is a developing story.