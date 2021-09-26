Patriots Stumble at Home vs. Saints as Brady, Bucs Loom

One week shy of the return of the greatest winner in the history of the National Football League, the New England Patriots laid an egg at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones threw the first three interceptions of his career and received little help from his supporting cast as the Patriots fell at home to the New Orleans Saints, 28-13, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

New England's porous offensive line was in part responsible for Jones' first pick, allowing him to be hit as he threw, while Jonnu Smith straight up dropped a ball which turned into his second.

But one week shy of Tom Brady's first and likely last trip to Foxboro as a visitor, the Patriots did little to show they're ready to fight fire with fire when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town next Sunday.