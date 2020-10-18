Patriots Trail Broncos After Sleepy First Half at Gillette

The Patriots looked like a team that had barely practice in two weeks, grappling with a minor COVID-19 outbreak and a ragtag offensive line in the first half.

And yet they're very much still in their game with the Denver Broncos, trailing just 12-3 at the break.

New England has yielded four field goals to Denver kicker Brandon McManus, including a 52-yard strike with 0:19 left in the second quarter.

With Cam Newton back in the fold at quarterback for the Patriots, the team has struggled to put together any sort of consistency in their drives. Newton is 9 for 11 for 100 yards but also threw an interception, while neither N'Keal Harry nor Julian Edelman caught a pass in the first half.

New England will receive the second half kickoff at Gillette.