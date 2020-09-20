Tom Brady

Tom Brady Sends Condolences to Former Patriots Teammate James White After His Father's Death

By Dave Green

Brady tweets out condolences for James White after father's death originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady isn't a Patriot anymore, but he still holds his former teammates near and dear.

The Buccaneers quarterback sent heartfelt condolences to New England running back James White, who was a surprise inactive against the Seahawks following a car accident that claimed the life of White's father Tyrone. White's mother Lisa is reportedly in critical condition following the crash.

On NBC's Sunday Night Football, Michele Tafoya reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered to fly White to Miami in the wake of the tragedy. However, White elected to remain with the Patriots in Seattle and will fly back with them after the game.

