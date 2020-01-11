Tom Brady

‘That’s My Plan’: Brady Talks About His Future in New Interview

The 42-year-old quarterback will enter free agency this offseason for the first time in his career

After an early exit from the NFL postseason, Tom Brady has remained characteristically mum about his plans for 2020. But his mind seems made up on at least one point.

Asked in an interview Saturday if he would definitively play next season, the 42-year-old quarterback told Jim Gray that “Yeah, absolutely, that’s my plan.”

He did not give any indication about whether he will return to the Patriots, or when he might reach a decision.

“These things will take care of themselves,” he said.

Brady added that he has not yet discussed a future contract with the Patriots.

This offseason could be the most pivotal in years for Brady, whose upcoming free agent status has many speculating about where he might be for the 2020 season.

I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

Questions and rumors about Brady’s status were fueled this week after he posted a photo on Instagram thanking Patriots fans for their “unconditional support” during his time in New England.

He ended the post implying he would return to the field “Because I know I still have more to prove.”

