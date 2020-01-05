Patriots

WATCH LIVE: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick is expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m Sunday, following his team's shocking 20-13 loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

After winning their first eight games this season, the Patriots struggled mightily in the second half of the schedule. They lost four games, and with the defeat by the Titans, they uncharacteristically fell three times at home.

With the Patriots early exit from the playoffs, they failed to become the second team to make four straight Super Bowls. And now many are left wondering, where will Brady be next season?

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us