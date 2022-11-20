Wild Finish to Defense-Dominated Game Lifts Patriots Over Jets

It was a defensive battle Sunday between the New England Patriots and New York Jets at Gillette Stadium that was stalled at a 3-3 tie until the final seconds of the game when the Patriots scored the first punt return touchdown in the NFL this season.

Rookie Marcus Jones returned the punt 84 yards to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead with just seconds left on the clock.

"My first thing was ball security, so making sure I track the ball and everything because the wind was going crazy out there, that was the main thing, and just staying within the scheme," Jones said in his postgame press conference. "You know without my teammates on that play, that would have been a hard play to make so."

"It's one of those situations where I'm happy, you know definitely, for the divisional win, so that's the main thing, and now I'm onto the next week, I'm one of those people," Jones added.

Sunday's hero for the Patriots said he thought the Jets would try to kick it out of bounds due to the time on the clock.

"The first thing was trying to make sure that I follow my teammates blocking and then I seen the punter, and I was like, if I make him miss then I should be able to go the distance," he said of taking the ball to the house.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said postgame of the game-winning 84-yard punt return, "You make one mistake and they'll make you pay," noting Braden Mann punted to the middle.

This marks the 14th consecutive win for the Patriots over the Jets. The Patriots were coming off the bye, and the Jets -- in particular quarterback Zach Wilson -- were looking to make up for their Week 8 loss at MetLife Stadium, but it was New England who prevailed, improving to 6-4 on the season.

After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots have now won three straight, and five of their last six -- including two over the Jets.

The ugliest, most boring game.

Raleigh Webb, Anfernee Jennings and Brenden Schooler got Marcus Jones free and the rookie did the rest.



The wind was a factor Sunday, as Nick Folk missed two field goals. Sunday also marked an in-season switch at punter, which meant Michael Palardy was the holder for Folk, instead of Jake Bailey. Palardy was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday, as Bailey was placed on injured reserve.

Bailey has been the Patriots' starting punter since 2019 but is enduring his worst season with the team and has been limited in practice this week due to a back injury. He'll miss at least the next four games while on IR.

Matt Judon played another great game, notching 1.5 sacks to set a new career-high with 13.5 sacks this season. He surpassed Chandler Jones (12.5 in 2015) to become the Patriots player with the most sacks in the Bill Belichick era.

Postgame, Judon credited his teammates for his success.

"It's my teammates and the guys that sit here in this room with me, they push me, they challenge me everyday and then when we go out there, they just have so much confidence in me to get the job done and they run a lot of games and stuff for me to free me up," Judon said. "Bro it's not me, it's really not. It could be anybody in this situation, it's really my teammates."

It's a short week for the Patriots, as they'll take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. as the Pats seek to win their fourth straight.

