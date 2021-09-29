Pats Fan Gets Off Season Ticket Waitlist After 20 Years —in Time to See Brady as a Buc

After waiting 20 years, one Patriots fan just scored season tickets in time for Tom Brady to return to Gillette Stadium...as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Brian O'Reilly said he's been on the waitlist but finally got the season tickets transferred from his son's friend, who no longer wanted them.

"They're way up in the sky, section 302," O'Reilly said.

The Pats go into Sunday's historic game with a 1-2 record.

"It doesn't look good for the Patriots right now, especially against Brady," O'Reilly said.

Some Patriots fans are feeling conflicted as Tom Brady returns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jen Guthenberg has been on the Pats season ticket waitlist since 2004, and she's still waiting.

"We were expecting our first child then, and thought this would be a great thing to pass onto them. I had no idea it would be this long," said the smiling mom.

Now Guthenberg says she may be passing those tickets on to her grandchildren instead.

"I've talked to many people since then, who say, 'Oh yes, over 20 years is a normal wait.'"

The Patriots season ticket waitlist has been sold out since 1994.

