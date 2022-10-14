Phillies Vs. Braves NLDS: Spencer Strider Starts Game 3 for Atlanta

Braves will start dominant rookie Spencer Strider vs. Phillies in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Braves are turning to Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years.

Atlanta didn’t announce a starter for the 4:37 p.m. game until Friday morning. The options were Charlie Morton and Strider, who has not started since September 18 because of an oblique injury. That September 18 start was also against the Phillies and Strider dominated, allowing a run and striking out 10 over six innings.

The potential NL Rookie of the Year moved from the Braves' bullpen to the rotation at the end of May and faced the Phillies three times. Those starts:

• 6 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

• 6⅔ innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 13 strikeouts

• 6 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts

Altogether in three starts: 18⅔ innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 5 walks, 29 strikeouts.

The good news for the Phillies is that Strider is not expected to go longer than two innings or so in this game. It's been nearly a month since his last start and the minor-league seasons ended so there wasn't time for a rehab assignment.

Aaron Nola starts for the Phillies with the series tied 1-1. He carries in a scoreless innings streak of 14⅓.

The Braves will start Morton in Game 4 Saturday at 2:07 p.m. The Phillies have not yet named a starter.