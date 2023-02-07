Photos: How Super Bowl Ticket Designs Evolved

By Nina Lin

From the first paper ticket to the latest holographic stub, see how the design for each Super Bowl have evolved for the last fifty years.

Super Bowl I to V
Super Bowl VI to X
Super Bowl XI to XV
Super Bowl XVI to XX
Super Bowl XXI to XXV
Super Bowl XXVI to XXX
Super Bowl XXXI to XXXV
Super Bowl XXXVI to XL
Super Bowl XLI to XLV
Super Bowl XLVI to Super Bowl 50 (L)
Super Bowl LI
Super Bowl LII
Super Bowl LIII
Super Bowl LIV

