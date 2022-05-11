Pivotal Game 5 on Tap for Celtics-Bucks Wednesday

The Celtics have reclaimed home-court advantage as the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The C's are coming off a major comeback on the road during Game 4, where Boston tied the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the defending NBA champions at two games apiece.

Al Horford has tapped into a level of his game during the playoffs that many thought he’d lost at age 35. The five-time All-Star scored 16 of his playoff career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Boston defeat the Bucks 116-108 on Monday night.

Boston tied the series mainly because of Horford and Jayson Tatum, who also had 30 points. Tatum had 13 rebounds and five assists while bouncing back from a poor performance in a 103-101 Game 3 loss, when he had 10 points and shot 4 for 19.

Tatum said the team remains confident in the best-of-seven series. The Celtics are 3-1 at home this posteseason.

"It's tied up now, best of three," Tatum said. "We knew that coming in, as you progress during the playoffs, it just gets tougher. And obviously with them being the defending champs… we know that they know what it takes."

