Premier Lacrosse starting new women's league for 2025 ahead of Olympic return

The Premier Lacrosse League is adding to its portfolio.

A new women's professional lacrosse league will debut in 2025, the PLL announced Wednesday. The Women's Lacrosse League will begin competition in February at the PLL's 2025 championship series.

The league is emerging at the ideal time for the sport, which will return to the Summer Olympics in 2028 for the first time since 1948. Unlike 80 years prior, the Los Angeles Olympics will contest the sport for both men and women.

The WLL will play in the sixes format, which is the same that will be used at the Olympics. There will initially be four teams in yet-to-be-announced cities.

"We are honored to be a part of the WLL, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this game to the fans in new ways than ever before," said Charlotte North, a former NCAA lacrosse champion with Boston College who will play in the new league. “We firmly believe that this is the beginning of what will be a monumental movement in the game of professional women’s lacrosse, and for female athletes around the globe. We are determined to work tirelessly to grow the game and inspire the next generation of young girls, while ultimately competing for championships each season. It’s our time.”

Other players committed to play in the WLL include Izzy Scane, Lizzie Colson, Alex Aust and Ally Mastroianni, but the full rosters will be announced later this year. Scane holds the record for career goals in NCAA women's lacrosse.

"We're proud to announce the launch of the Women's Lacrosse League, a groundbreaking step forward for the sport, giving elite women athletes a premier stage to compete, inspire, and make their mark as we move toward lacrosse's reemergence at the Olympics in 2028," Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL, said in a statement.