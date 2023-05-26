President Biden to Honor UConn Men's Basketball Team at White House

The national champion UConn men's basketball team will be honored at the White House Friday.

President Joe Biden will be honoring the 2023 NCAA National Championship UConn Huskies.

UConn said the team is making a one-day trip to Washington, DC. They will fly out on Friday morning and return home after the ceremony.

This will be the fifth trip to the White House for the UConn men's program.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 1999 Huskies were honored by President Bill Clinton, the 2004 Huskies were honored by President George W. Bush, and President Barack Obama honored UConn in both 2011 and 2014.

Avelo Airlines said it is flying the team on one of its 15 Boeing Next-Generation 737 jetliners as the team heads from Bradley International Airport to Washington’s Dulles International Airport in the morning and returns to Connecticut later on Friday.