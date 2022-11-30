Prince William, Princess Kate Attend Celtics-Heat Amid Boston Trip

Prince William, Princess Kate make special appearance at Celtics-Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston this week, so why not check out the best team in the NBA while they're here?

Prince William and Princess Catherine sat courtside at TD Garden on Wednesday night to watch the 17-4 Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat in a 2022 Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The British royals (William is the official heir to the British throne) arrived about 15 minutes before tip-off and took their seats next to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Royalty at TD Garden @RoyalFamily 👑 pic.twitter.com/vf9E893Of6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2022

William and Kate are in town to host the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards, which aim to find a solution to climate change. The ceremony is Friday, and the royal couple landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

They were officially welcomed by Healey and Wu during a ceremony at City Hall Plaza, not far from TD Garden.

👋 Boston, what a welcome!



Looking forward to our time in the city, meeting inspiring communities and showcasing our 15 fantastic #EarthshotBoston2022 finalists to the world. pic.twitter.com/YlfBP5mZxe — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2022

To the people of Boston, thank you pic.twitter.com/dUHmHdIVey — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2022

With those meet-and-greets out of the way, William and Kate can sit back and enjoy a Celtics team that boasts the NBA's best offense and has scored at least 120 points in four straight games, all wins.

It appears the royals were ready for the matchup, too: Their official Twitter account posted a photo near the Garden floor about 20 minutes before tip-off.