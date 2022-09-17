NFL

Rams Kicker Hilariously Mocks NFL's Uniform Rules After $5K Fine

Rams kicker Matt Gay was fined by the NFL for not wearing long enough pants in Week 1

By Eric Mullin

Rams kicker hilariously mocks NFL's uniform rules after $5K fine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rams kicker Matt Gay received a fine from the NFL following Los Angeles’ Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But it wasn’t a result of something he did during the game.

Rather, Gay was fined $5,000 for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules. Specifically, Gay’s pants weren’t covering his knees.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And the one-time Pro Bowler didn’t take the fine in stride, as he expressed his displeasure with it in a hilariously sarcastic manner on Friday.

Gay first sent off a tweet with photos of him wearing a full uniform, highlighted by a pair of very baggy pants. In the tweet, Gay thanked the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell for making him "feel safe” with the uniform rules.

“How to dress as a kicker in the [NFL] per [Roger Goodell] to avoid a $5K pant length fine,” Gay’s tweet read. “Thanks guys now I feel safe and can do my job super well. Sorry my third pic I’m showing leg skin #fined.”

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

boxing

Canelo Álvarez Beats GGG by Unanimous Decision to End Trilogy

College Football

Watch Appalachian State's Improbable Walk-Off Hail Mary Vs. Troy

The kicker then sported the oversized pants during practice:

A couple of Gay’s teammates, cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr., were in disbelief of the punishment as well:

Gay wasn’t the only NFL player to be handed down a uniform-related fine after Week 1. Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes was also docked $5K for his pants not covering the knee area, and he wasn't thrilled about it, either.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLLos Angeles Rams
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us