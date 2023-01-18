Records for most saves in an NHL game, shutout, postseason tilt originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No goalie can truly become a “brick wall,” but when one makes save … after save … after save … that’s what it truly feels like for the opposition.

Throughout NHL history, certain netminders have put together all-time performances through the sheer quantity of shots they stopped in a game. Those outings have resulted in a wide range of outcomes, with some winning on hockey’s biggest stage and others skating off the ice in defeat.

Here is a look at some of the single-game save records in the NHL regular season and playoffs:

What is the record for saves in an NHL regular season game?

Ron Tugnutt has far and away the most saves of any goaltender in an NHL regular season game. The former Quebec Nordiques netminder claimed the title by stopping an eye-popping 70 shots against the Boston Bruins on March 21, 1991.

Along with making five more saves than any other NHL goalie in a regular season contest, Tugnutt also benefited from five additional minutes. The Nordiques-Bruins game went into overtime, giving Tugnutt a bit more time to add to his save total. When it comes to a 60-minute tilt, former Los Angeles Kings goalie Mario Lessard holds the record with 65 saves.

Here are the 10 goalies who had the most saves in an NHL regular season game:

1. Ron Tugnutt, QUE: 3/21/1991 vs. BOS (OT) – 70

2. Mario Lessard, LAK: 3/24/1981 vs. MNS – 65

T-3. Joe Daley, BUF: 12/10/1970 vs. BOS – 64

T-3. Juuse Saros, NSH: 1/5/23 vs. CAR – 64

5. Gump Worsley, MNS: 2/7/1971 vs. BOS – 63

6. Allan Bester, TOR: 3/15/1984 vs. HFD – 60

T-7. Mike Richter, NYR: 1/31/1991 vs. VAN (OT) – 59

T-7. Al Rollins, CHI: 12/13/1956 vs. BOS – 59

T-7. Wayne Rutledge, LAK: 2/14/1970 vs. STL – 59

T-7. Ben Scrivens, EDM: 1/29/2014 vs. SHS – 59

What is the record for saves in an NHL regular season shutout?

It’s one thing to stop a ton of shots. It’s another to stop all shots.

Ben Scrivens mixed the two like no other NHL goalie when he carried his Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 29, 2014. He earned the most saves ever in a regular season shutout with 59 as the Oilers came away with a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Here’s a look at some of the goalies who trail Scrivens when it comes to the most saves in a shutout, including a player who approached the record last season:

1. Ben Scrivens, EDM: 1/29/2014 vs. SHS – 59

T-2. Mike Smith, PHX: 4/3/2012 vs. CBJ – 54

T-2. Semyon Varlamov, COL: 1/6/2015 vs. CHI – 54

4. Craig Anderson, FLA: 3/2/2008 vs. NYI – 53

T-5. Casey DeSmith, PIT: 4/21/2022 vs. BOS – 52

T-5. Curtis Joseph, EDM: 12/10/1996 vs. DET – 52

T-5. Jacques Plante, MTL: 11/13/1955 vs. CHI – 52

What is the record for saves in an NHL playoff game?

Joonas Korpisalo made history in a five-overtime marathon between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning to open the 2020 playoffs.

The Blue Jackets goalie made 85 saves, smashing the NHL postseason record of 73 set by Kelly Hrudey in 1987. The game went on for 150 minutes and 27 seconds, making it the fourth-longest NHL game of all time, but Korpisalo came out on the losing end after Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal midway through the fifth overtime.

Igor Shesterkin approached Korpisalo’s record to begin the 2022 playoffs. The New York Rangers star made 79 saves against the Pittsburgh Penguins before surrendering a game-winner in the third overtime.

These 12 goalies tallied the most saves in an NHL postseason game, each of which featured at least one overtime period:

1. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ: Game 1 first round vs. TBL in 2020 (5OT) – 85

2. Igor Shesterkin, NYR: Game 1 first round vs. PIT in 2022 (3OT) – 79

3. Kelly Hrudey, NYI: Game 7 division semifinals vs. WSH in 1987 (4OT) – 73

T-4. Ed Belfour, TOR: Game 4 conference quarterfinals vs. PHI in 2003 (3OT) – 72

T-4. Roberto Luongo, VAN: Game 1 conference quarterfinals vs. DAL in 2007 (4OT) – 72

T-6. Dominik Hasek, BUF: Game 6 conference quarterfinals vs. NJD in 1994 (4OT) – 70

T-6. Mikhail Shtalenkov, ANA: Game 4 conference semifinals vs. DET in 1997 (2OT) – 70

T-6. Ron Tugnutt, PIT: Game 4 conference semifinals vs. PHI in 2000 (5OT) – 70

9. Jake Oettinger, DAL: Game 7 first round vs. CGY in 2022 (OT) – 64

T-10. Jean-Sebastien Giguere, ANA: Game 1 conference quarterfinals vs. DET in 2003 (3OT) – 63

T-10. Bernie Parent, PHI: Game 6 conference quarterfinals vs. STL in 1968 (2OT) – 63

T-10. Patrick Roy, COL: Game 4 Stanley Cup Final vs. FLA in 1996 (3OT) – 63

What is the record for saves in a Stanley Cup Final game?

As mentioned above, Roy had an otherworldly performance to earn the Colorado Avalanche their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Hockey Hall of Famer kept the Florida Panthers out of the net across 60 regulation minutes, two full overtime periods and 4:31 of a third overtime in Game 4 of the 1996 final. He stopped 63 shots before Uwe Krupp scored the Cup-clinching goal and finished out a sweep.

Six other goalies have stopped at least 55 shots in a Stanley Cup Final tilt, though Roy is the only one to also complete a shutout:

1. Patrick Roy, COL: Game 4 vs. FLA in 1996 (3OT) – 63

2. Johnny Bower, TOR: Game 3 vs. MTL in 1967 (2OT) – 61

3. Tuukka Rask, BOS: Game 1 vs. CHI in 2013 (3OT) – 59

4. Ken Dryden, MTL: Game 1 vs. CHI in 1971 (2OT) – 56

T-5. Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT: Game 5 vs. DET in 2008 (3OT) – 55

T-5. Olie Kolzig, WSH: Game 2 vs. DET in 1998 (OT) – 55

T-5. John Vanbiesbrouck, FLA: Game 4 vs. COL in 1996 (3OT) – 55