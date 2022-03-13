Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Begin First Day of Spring Training

The Sox are in Fort Myers, FL for their first day of mandatory spring training

By Kirsten Glavin and Evan Ringle

The Red Sox begin their first mandatory spring training day after an end to the Major League Baseball lockout.

Experts say the Red Sox are entering the new season with a solid roster of players, but there is room for improvement, according to NBC Sports Boston Analyst John Tomase.

"At some point you can talk yourself into all of these half-measures, when talent is what wins in this league," Tomase said while urging the Sox to spend money on a big name player in free agency.

The Red Sox will start the first of their training games this upcoming Thursday, and will play the New York Yankees in the Bronx on opening day, Thursday April 7.

The first home game for the Sox will be against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, April 15.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxBostonred soxlocallockout
